The 10 worst UK airports for flight delays named – and where Edinburgh Airport ranks

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
The UK airports with the worst delay times have been revealed – and Edinburgh has earned an unwanted place in the top 10.

The study analysed the latest data from the Civil Aviation Authority to see which airports across the UK experienced the longest delays on average in 2024.

Flight delays, of course, are often caused by issues outside the control of airports.

Commenting on its inclusion on the list, a spokesman for Edinburgh Airport said: “We know it’s approaching summer when organisations look to issue releases using contextless data to get their own name out there.

“As we’ve continually said, this is about the whole network and outside factors such as weather, handling agent staffing, even air traffic control strikes in other countries. The figures do indicate improvements across the many different partners working within the industry and everyone will work to ensure that continues.”

Take a look through our gallery to see the 10 worst UK airports for flight delays in 2024, according to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data.

1. The 10 worst UK airports for flight delays in 2024

1. The 10 worst UK airports for flight delays in 2024

Ranked 10th worst for delays. Cardiff had average delays of 17 minutes and 36 seconds.

2. Cardiff Airport, Wales

2. Cardiff Airport, Wales

Ranked 9th worst for delays. Luton had average delays of 17 minutes and 42 seconds in 2024.

3. Luton Airport, London

3. Luton Airport, London

Ranked 8th worst for delays. Average delays of 17 minutes and 48 seconds.

4. Bournemouth Airport, Bournemouth

4. Bournemouth Airport, Bournemouth

