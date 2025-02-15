Edinburgh Airport: Flight delays and cancellations have fallen

The number of flights delayed and cancelled at Edinburgh Airport have fallen.

New research using Civil Aviation Authority statistics found that cancellations and delays to flights from Edinburgh - Scotland’s busiest airport - were lower in 2024, compared to the previous year.

According to the CAA’s most up-to-date publicly available data, an average of only 1.2 per cent of flights from Edinburgh Airport were cancelled each month between January and November last year.

Flight delays and cancellations at Edinburgh Airport in 2024 were down on 2023 | supplied

The Capital fared better in the analysis than a number of other airports, including Southampton at 3.3 per cent, London City at 2.9 per cent and Glasgow at 2.1 per cent. But Edinburgh’s performance was slightly worse than Newcastle, Manchester and Birmingham.

In 2024, average delays to flights at Edinburgh Airport stood at 17 minutes, which was around the national average, based on the 18 major UK airports examined by flight compensation specialists AirAdvisor.

CAA data covering 2023 suggests 1.6 per cent of flights from the airport were cancelled that year, while average delays stood at 23 minutes.

The CAA defines cancelled flights “as the non-operation of a previously planned flight, announced less than 24 hours before or after its scheduled departure time.”

Anton Radchenko, CEO of AirAdvisor said: “Stormy weather, snow and fog often result in cancellations, with January and February being notoriously troublesome months for airports due to bad weather.

"Storms Isha and Jocelyn in January 2024 had a particularly damaging effect on air services across the UK, across the month, according to the CAA’s data, and 2.5 per cent of flights from Edinburgh Airport were cancelled.

“After a challenging start to the year, cancellations fell to below 1 per cent in February and March.

“In July, the global IT outage resulted in around 5,000 flights worldwide being cancelled, in what was a very challenging few days for the aviation industry. Airports like London City and Gatwick saw cancellation rates surge to 3.4 per cent and 2.3 per cent respectively. Edinburgh Airport was hard-hit by the outage, with 2 per cent of flights cancelled across the month.

“Flight cancellations and delays at the airport fell year-on-year according to the CAA’s statistics, and the team at Edinburgh Airport as well as its carrier and handling partners should be commended for that.”

Mr Radchenko said the key to filing a successful compensation claim in the event of cancellation was to act quickly.