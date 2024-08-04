Some will remember BBC weatherman Michael Fish failing to forecast a violent extratropical cyclone – one that caused around £2 billion pounds worth of damage. Mr Fish famously told the nation there was nothing to worry about. He was wrong.

That October, the hurricane-force winds wreaked havoc, particularly in the Home Counties. But there was plenty happening right here in Auld Reekie, too, including The Phoenix Bar on Broughton Street being named ‘Pub of the Year’ by readers of the Edinburgh Evening News.

Take a look through our picture gallery for a trip back to 1987.

1 . Restoring Moubray House 1987 A workman repairs the gilded writing outside 16th century Moubray House in the High Street Edinburgh. When the picture was taken (December 1987), it was the oldest inhabited private house in Edinburgh

2 . George Street Edinburgh 1987 Shopkeepers in George Street Edinburgh were complaining that parking restrictions were affecting business and forcing them to relocate in December 1987

3 . Fountainbridge tenements 1987 Tenement housing at the corner of Earl Grey Street and Fountainbridge in Edinburgh, August 1987. Also in picture the Halifax building society

4 . TSPL machine room 1987 A Scotsman Publications employee checks a copy of the Evening News at the machine room presses under their North Bridge offices in Edinburgh, December 1987