17 pictures of the Edinburgh Marathon 2025

Thousands of runners took part in the Edinburgh Marathon today – a gruelling 26.2 mile race across the capital and East Lothian.

First held in 1982, the annual event has sold out every year for the last 17 years, and is the second largest marathon in the UK. Thousands of runners take part every year, with the Edinburgh Marathon Festival supporting a number of charities including Macmillan Cancer Support, Alzheimer Scotland, the British Heart Foundation and the MS Society.

Around 35,000 people take part in the Edinburgh Marathon Festival weekend, which also includes the half marathon, 5k, 10k and various junior races.

Here are 17 pictures from the Edinburgh Marathon 2025.

The Edinburgh Marathon got underway at Bristo Square at 10am on Sunday, May 25

1. The Edinburgh Marathon 2025

The Edinburgh Marathon got underway at Bristo Square at 10am on Sunday, May 25 | NW

Many runners dressed up for the occasion whilst supporting charities

2. Quirky costumes

Many runners dressed up for the occasion whilst supporting charities | NW

Onlookers were captivated as thousands of runners raced through the city

3. George IV Bridge

Onlookers were captivated as thousands of runners raced through the city | NW

This couple ran in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support

4. Running to make a difference

This couple ran in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support | Submitted

