17 pictures of the Edinburgh Marathon 2025

First held in 1982, the annual event has sold out every year for the last 17 years, and is the second largest marathon in the UK. Thousands of runners take part every year, with the Edinburgh Marathon Festival supporting a number of charities including Macmillan Cancer Support, Alzheimer Scotland, the British Heart Foundation and the MS Society.
Around 35,000 people take part in the Edinburgh Marathon Festival weekend, which also includes the half marathon, 5k, 10k and various junior races.
Here are 17 pictures from the Edinburgh Marathon 2025.
