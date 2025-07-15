Almost 40 parks and green spaces in Edinburgh have been recognised with Green Flag Awards.

The award encourages councils and green space owners to take great care in making their spaces clean, safe and well-maintained in hopes to be recognised among the most beautiful parks in Scotland and the UK as a whole.

Green Flag Awards are administered by Keep Scotland Beautiful in Scotland and their aim is to ensure suitable green spaces and parks that the public can use for free to improve mental wellbeing and provide safe spaces for play and exercise.

Keep Scotland Beautiful encourages the public not to take Scotland's beauty for granted and hopes to inspire action to keep Scotland beautiful.

Thirty-seven green spaces, including Princes Street Gardens, in Edinburgh will be receiving a Green Flag Award this year. | National World

This year 88 parks and green spaces across Scotland have been presented with a Green Flag Award, with Edinburgh’s beauty spots accounting for 37 of those awards.

Thirty-five of the 37 awards in Edinburgh go to City of Edinburgh Council, with one going to NHS Lothian for Royal Edinburgh Hospital.

Corstorphine Hill Community Walled Garden, managed by Friends of Corstorphine Hill within the Local Nature Reserve, has also won a Community Award for the 14th successive year.

Here’s the full list of Edinburgh’s 37 green spaces receiving a Green Flag Ward this year

- Bloomiehall Park

- Braidburn Valley Park

- Burdiehouse Burn Valley Park

- Corstorphine Hill

- Craigmillar Castle Park

- Easter Craiglockhart Hill Local Nature Reserve

- Fairmilehead Park

- Ferniehill Community Park

- Ferry Glen and Back Braes

- Figgate Park

- Hailes Quarry Park

- Harrison Park

- Hermitage and Blackford Hill Local Nature Reserve

- Hopetoun Crescent Garden

- Inverleith Park

- King George V Park

- Lauriston Castle Park

- Lochend Park

- London Road Gardens

- Morningside Park

- Muir Wood Park

- Pentland Hills Regional Park

- Portobello Community Garden

- Prestonfield Park

- Princes Street Gardens

- Ravelston Woods Local Nature Reserve and Park

- Rosefield Park

- Saughton Park

- Seven Acre Park

- Spylaw Park

- St Katharine's Park

- St Margaret's Park

- Starbank Park

- Station Road Park

- Victoria Park

- Royal Edinburgh Hospital

- Corstorphine Hill Local Nature Reserve Community Walled Garden