45 brilliant fan photos as AC/DC rock the crowd at Edinburgh's Murrayfield

Fans travelled from all over the country and the world to see Angus Young and the band rock the crowd in the Edinburgh capital - and many donned devil horns and merchandise galore for the occasion.

We asked fans to send in their photos from the concert and we were left thunderstruck by how many photos there were.

Scroll through our gallery to see 45 brilliant fan photos from the night AC/DC played Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

1 . Thunderstruck Louise Goodall with her husband, Kevin, daughter Isla, nine, and family friends Fraser and Claire MacPherson. The AC/DC concert was little Isla's first stadium gig. | Louise Goodall Photo Sales

2 . Concert ready Hannah McInally and her dad Paul gearing up for the concert at Murrayfield. | Hannah McInally Photo Sales

3 . Waving the flag Aodhán Roberts (left) and Ethan Wright from Derry, Northern Ireland went to see AC/DC at Murrayfield. | Aodhán Roberts Photo Sales

4 . Smile for the camera Mechele Ferguson and her husband Stuart snapped this selfie at the gig. | Mechele Ferguson Photo Sales