45 brilliant fan photos as AC/DC rock the crowd at Edinburgh's Murrayfield

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 15:01 BST

Thousands of AC/DC fans descended on Edinburgh on Thursday as the rock legends took to the stage at Murrayfield.

Fans travelled from all over the country and the world to see Angus Young and the band rock the crowd in the Edinburgh capital - and many donned devil horns and merchandise galore for the occasion.

We asked fans to send in their photos from the concert and we were left thunderstruck by how many photos there were.

Scroll through our gallery to see 45 brilliant fan photos from the night AC/DC played Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

Louise Goodall with her husband, Kevin, daughter Isla, nine, and family friends Fraser and Claire MacPherson. The AC/DC concert was little Isla's first stadium gig.

1. Thunderstruck

Hannah McInally and her dad Paul gearing up for the concert at Murrayfield.

2. Concert ready

Aodhán Roberts (left) and Ethan Wright from Derry, Northern Ireland went to see AC/DC at Murrayfield.

3. Waving the flag

Mechele Ferguson and her husband Stuart snapped this selfie at the gig.

4. Smile for the camera

