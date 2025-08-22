We’ve taken a look at the top rated nurseries in Edinburgh, two of which were named among the top 10 in the country.
Scroll through our gallery to see the 12 best nurseries in Edinburgh, according to the 2025 league table.
1. Tynecastle Nursery School
Tynecastle Nursery School - Provider: City of Edinburgh Council - Takes children under 3: No - Score: 24 - Date graded: 07/05/2019 Photo: Google Street View
2. George Heriot’s School
George Heriot's School - Provider: George Heriot's School - Takes children under 3: No - Score: 24 - Date graded: 25/04/2019 | Google
3. George Watson’s College
George Watson's College - Provider: The Merchant Company Education Board - Takes children under 3: No - Score: 24 - Date graded: 21/02/2019 | Google
4. Oxgangs After School Club
Oxgangs After School Club - Provider: Oxgangs After School Club - Takes children under 3: No - Score: 24 - Date graded: 10/01/2019 Photo: Google Street View