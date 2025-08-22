The Scottish Childcare League Table 2025 was compiled using Care Inspectorate reports, and ranks 3,206 nurseries in Scotland from best to worst.

We’ve taken a look at the top rated nurseries in Edinburgh, two of which were named among the top 10 in the country.

Scroll through our gallery to see the 12 best nurseries in Edinburgh, according to the 2025 league table.

Tynecastle Nursery School Tynecastle Nursery School - Provider: City of Edinburgh Council - Takes children under 3: No - Score: 24 - Date graded: 07/05/2019

George Heriot's School George Heriot's School - Provider: George Heriot's School - Takes children under 3: No - Score: 24 - Date graded: 25/04/2019

George Watson's College George Watson's College - Provider: The Merchant Company Education Board - Takes children under 3: No - Score: 24 - Date graded: 21/02/2019