The 12 best nursery schools in Edinburgh named in Scottish Childcare League Table 2025

Callum McCormack
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 11:27 BST

The Times and Sunday Times Scotland has published its Scottish Childcare League Table for 2025, with nursery schools in Edinburgh among those ranked.

The Scottish Childcare League Table 2025 was compiled using Care Inspectorate reports, and ranks 3,206 nurseries in Scotland from best to worst.

We’ve taken a look at the top rated nurseries in Edinburgh, two of which were named among the top 10 in the country.

Scroll through our gallery to see the 12 best nurseries in Edinburgh, according to the 2025 league table.

Tynecastle Nursery School - Provider: City of Edinburgh Council - Takes children under 3: No - Score: 24 - Date graded: 07/05/2019

1. Tynecastle Nursery School

Tynecastle Nursery School - Provider: City of Edinburgh Council - Takes children under 3: No - Score: 24 - Date graded: 07/05/2019 Photo: Google Street View

George Heriot's School - Provider: George Heriot's School - Takes children under 3: No - Score: 24 - Date graded: 25/04/2019

2. George Heriot’s School

George Heriot's School - Provider: George Heriot's School - Takes children under 3: No - Score: 24 - Date graded: 25/04/2019 | Google

George Watson's College - Provider: The Merchant Company Education Board - Takes children under 3: No - Score: 24 - Date graded: 21/02/2019

3. George Watson’s College

George Watson's College - Provider: The Merchant Company Education Board - Takes children under 3: No - Score: 24 - Date graded: 21/02/2019 | Google

Oxgangs After School Club - Provider: Oxgangs After School Club - Takes children under 3: No - Score: 24 - Date graded: 10/01/2019

4. Oxgangs After School Club

Oxgangs After School Club - Provider: Oxgangs After School Club - Takes children under 3: No - Score: 24 - Date graded: 10/01/2019 Photo: Google Street View

