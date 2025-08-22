Firefighters called to Edinburgh Waverley after blaze breaks out

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 10:01 BST
Edinburgh fire crews were called to Waverley Station on Thursday after reports of a small fire in the building.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) mobilised four appliances and a height appliance shortly after 8pm to extinguish a fire on the Waverley Market roof next to the station. There were no reported casualties.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 8.23pm on Thursday, August 21to reports of a small building fire at Princes Mall, Princes Street, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised four appliances and a high reach appliance to the scene and firefighters extinguished a fire in Princes Mall roof next to Waverly Station. There were no casualties and crews left the scene at 9.06pm after ensuring the area was made safe.”

