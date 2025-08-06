Police have been forced to close one of Edinburgh’s busiest streets after youngsters were seen throwing items from a roof on to the road below.

A major emergency services operation is under way at the east end of Princes Street, near Waverley and The Balmoral Hotel, after police received reports of a group of youngsters throwing items from a roof.

Officers descended on the scene at around 5.45pm on Wednesday, August 6, and quickly closed the road.

Images taken at the scene show multiple police vehicles and officers on Princes Street, with the section of road having been taped off.

Edinburgh Trams are currently running between Edinburgh Airport and the West End, and Picardy Place and Newhaven only. A spokesman from Edinburgh Trams said: “Ticket acceptance is in place with Lothian buses between Picardy Place and West End in both directions.”

Lothian Buses have also been forced to terminate services at Frederick Street ‘until further notice’.

The 31/37 services have been diverted via Chambers Street, George IV Bridge, The Mound, Hanover Street, Queen Street and Frederick Street in both directions, while the 113/X5/X7/X4 services will all be terminating at Regent Road.

The 15/26/44 services are being diverted via Frederick Street, Queen Street, York Place and London Road heading eastbound. Buses heading westbound are being diverted via Leith Street, York Place, Queen Street and Frederick Street.

Services 1/16/25/34 are diverted via York Place, Queens Street and Frederick Street in both directions until further notice.

The 29 service is being diverted via Chambers Street, George IV Bridge, The Mound, Hanover Street and Queen Street in both directions.