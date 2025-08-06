Edinburgh's Princes Street reopens hours after police called to youths 'throwing objects from roof'
The street, which is one of the busiest in the Scottish capital, was sealed off at around 5.45pm after police received reports of items being thrown from a roof on to the road below.
Emergency services, including multiple fire crews and a helicopter, were called in to help deal with the major incident, which also saw surrounding streets cordoned off by police.
Images and video footage taken at the scene show crowds of passersby gathered at the east end of the street, near Waverley station and The Balmoral hotel, while police officers tape off sections of the road.
Speaking earlier, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.45pm on Wednesday, 6 August, 2025, police received a report of youths throwing items from a roof on Princes Street, Edinburgh. Officers are at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.”
The closure of the arterial road brought transport chaos to Edinburgh, with the tram line shut and buses diverted.
While the road closure was in place, Edinburgh Trams said it was running services between Edinburgh Airport and the West End and Picardy Place and Newhaven only.
But speaking shortly before 8.30pm, a spokesman for Edinburgh Trams said: “Due to the earlier Police incident on Princes Street, we will be running with extended wait times whilst we return to our full route service.“
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.