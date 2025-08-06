Watch as Princes Street in Edinburgh taped off by police after reports of items being thrown from roof
Police rushed to the east end of the busy city centre street at around 5.45pm following reports of ‘youths throwing items from a roof’. The section of the road, near Waverley station and The Balmoral Hotel, was quickly closed off.
Multiple police vehicles are on the scene, with officers having been seen taping off sections of the road and ushering crowds away.
The closure of Edinburgh city centre’s arterial route meant that the tram line was shut and buses were diverted.
And as emergency services stopped traffic going down the normally busy route, a helicopter was hovering above the scene and shocked passersby watched on.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 5.45pm on Wednesday, 6 August, 2025, police received a report of youths throwing items from a roof on Princes Street, Edinburgh. Officers are at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.