A child sex offender who sent disgusting sexual messages to social media accounts he believed belonged to two schoolgirls has been slammed by a sheriff for his “shameful and disgusting conduct”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Schlegel made contact with the online profiles of the 14-year-old children named Imogen and Billy-Jo and sent them sick comments and asked for naked pictures.

But the 49-year-old project manager was in fact speaking to adult decoys from the paedo hunter group Elite and was snared when members turned up at his home to confront him in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told this was the second similar offence committed by Schlegel after he was convicted of sending sick messages to children in his native Germany in 2020.

Prosecutor Xander van der Scheer told the court the Elite hunter group are based in England and adult decoys had set up two online profiles pretending to be schoolgirls in a bid to catch online predators.

Daniel Schlegel outside Edinburgh Sheriff Court | Alexander Lawrie

The fiscal said Schlegel, from Musselburgh, East Lothian, made contact with the first account in the name of Imogen and was quickly told she was just 14 in August 2023.

The court was told the pervert then sent numerous sexual messages to the ‘child’ including telling her he would “love to see you in the shower”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also said the youngster was “sexy” and talked about shaving her. Mr van der Scheer said one message sent by Schlegel stated: “I lie in bed and fantasise about undressing you.”

The court heard he then made contact with a second online profile in the name of 14-year-old Billy-Jo that was also being operated by an adult decoy the following month. Schlegel asked the ‘schoolgirl’ if he could video call her and asked her to send him naked pictures of herself.

The hunter group passed on the details of the offender to the Scottish organisation Improved Maximum Exposure and members attended at his home to confront him of his online activities on September 8, 2023.

The court was told the hunter group were forced to grapple with and detain Schlegel after he attempted to run past them in a bid to escape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were subsequently contacted and the predator was arrested and charged. He appeared at the capital’s sheriff court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to attempting to communicate indecently with both ‘children’ between August 26 and September 8, 2023.

Sheriff Douglas Keir said: “I have heard the narrative from the Crown, which is clearly a chapter of quite disgusting and shameful conduct on your behalf.

“I note you have a conviction from Germany of similar behaviour from 2020 and I will, before sentence, allow you bail at this time. Albeit, clearly all sentencing options are open to this court.”

Schlegel was placed on the sex offenders register and sentence was deferred for the preparation of criminal justice social work reports to next month.