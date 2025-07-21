A Musselburgh pub which closed one year after changing its name is set to be turned into a shop with its own beer store.

Convenience store chain USave has applied to turn the Fisherrow Tap, in the town’s New Street, into a shop seven months after it called last orders for a final time.

The pub, which was previously known as The Hole in the Wa’, had reopened as the Tap in October 2023, but in December it announced its closure.

The Hole in the Wa\' in Musselburgh changed its name to Fisherrow Tap a year before closing its doors on New Street | Google

The plans for the new shop have been lodged with East Lothian Council, asking for a change of use from public house to retail store as well as planning permission for the internal fit out.

Floor plans for the new shop reveal a section has been identified as a ‘beer store’ to be included in what was formerly a seated corner of the public bar.

The public bar and lounge will be merged into one large sales area with office space at the back retained.

USave says it is one of the fastest growing chains of shops in Scotland with around 200 branches. It already operates a store on Musselburgh High Street and the New Street branch, if approved, will be its second in East Lothian.

The chain says it aims to provide a ‘one-stop-shop’ for all essentials and has been involved in supporting local and community causes including teaming up with Edinburgh Helping Hands to provide football practice sessions for children as well as supporting the Viral Kindness Scotland project which created a free hub for local services and people in need to find each other during the pandemic.

The planning application is currently with East Lothian planners and can be viewed on its website.