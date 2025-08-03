Offshore windfarm operators have asked for a five year extension to start work on its East Lothian site due to ‘industry uncertainty’ – a month before permission runs out.

Seagreen Wind Energy (SWEL) were given the go ahead to bring power from 36 planned wind turbines onto shore at the former Cockenzie Power Station site as part of its Seagreen 1A project in 2020.

At the time part of the conditions required work to begin within five years of permission being granted. But with delays to creating the final wind turbines the firm is now asking for a new start date estimated between 2029 and 2032.

Former Cockenzie Power Station site is owned by East Lothian Council | Google Maps

In a report provided to the local authority SWEL said consents granted to the project phase needed to change because of delays.

It said: “Due to uncertainties in the Offshore Wind Farm (OWF) industry and challenges specifically facing the development of the final 36 turbines and associated infrastructure consented as part of Seagreen Alpha and Bravo, but not yet constructed, SWEL are proposing an extension of theconstruction window for Seagreen 1A.”

Seagreen Wind Energy Ltd is a joint venture between SSE Renewables and Total Energies which was awarded exclusive development rights in the Firth of Forth by The Crown Estate in 2010.

It is one of a number of offshore projects which have been granted permission to build substations at the former power station site, which was bought by East Lothian Council as a major economic development site seven years ago.

Reports submitted to the council say large parts of the £3billion offshore windfarm project which will bring energy onshore in Fife as well as Cockenzie, have been completed.

However it said delays meant it now needed to extend the start date for the East Lothian linked work to allow it to carry on.

The application to change part if its consent conditions to delay the need to start construction for another five years has been lodged with council planners for approval.