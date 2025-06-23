East Lothian egg company fights to become self sufficient with 67 metre high wind turbine
East Lothian Eggs Limited wants to install the turbine to allow it to produce enough green energy on the site to heat its sheds and operate its business at Howden Farm, near Gifford, in the county.
A report by planning officers said the total height of the turbine was 20 metres higher than their limit for the area and the Ministry of Defence had said it would need infra red lights on its highest points, if approved as it is in a low flying zone for military manoeuvres.
Officers recommended the turbine be refused saying it was too high and would have too much of an impact on surrounding countryside, however the application has been called in by Scottish Greens councillor Shona McIntosh, and will go before a planning committee next week for a decision.
Councillor McIntosh called in the application for elected members to consider the objections further and allow input from the council’s own climate change officer.
A report to go to the committee says Councillor McIntosh “said: “It may also be useful to get input from the Climate Change Officer regarding this case, as if climate mitigation is being weighed against landscape effects, then a response from the officer with expertise in climate mitigation would help the committee have a rounded view of the issues before making a determination.”
In their design statement for the turbine, representatives from the egg company said the move would help it towards zero emissions and support the business’ ‘green credentials’.
The report said: “Maintaining the hen sheds at the required temperatures for egg production requires a significant amount of energy for heating. The Planning Statement states that this is a contributing factor to the climate crises.
“Currently Howden Farm uses ground source heat pumps, an existing wind turbine and solar panels for electricity generation, however, the applicants do still rely on grid energy which is noted to be burdensome to the existing agriculture business.
“The applicant’s agent states that increasing the renewable energy generation at Howden Farm will be a significant benefit to the business, environment and community.
“The proposed turbine would allow this local rural business to secure green, low carbon and zero emission technology, positively contributing to ELC’s declared climate emergency and associated climate change targets.
“Whilst playing a part in increasing the business’ green credentials.”
The application received one letter of support from someone who said they backed farmers who are trying to reduce their carbon footprint, and two objections from people who were concerned about its impact on the surrounding Lammermuirs and horses and foals living on the surrounding land.
The application will go before the planning committee on Tuesday, June 25.
