A 12-week public consultation on Edinburgh's proposed North-South tramline will be launched on August 25.

It will help to decide the controversial issue of which route the new line should follow from Granton to the city centre - using the former railway, now cycle route Roseburn Path; or plotting a new route via Orchard Brae.

The line will run from Granton through the city centre - using the existing tramline - and the up the North Bridge / South Bridge corridor to the Royal Infirmary, the BioQuarter and beyond. Scottish Government funding would be needed to allow the project to go ahead.

Campaigners don't want to lose the Roseburn Path. Picture: Lisa Ferguson. | LISA FERGUSON

The main debate, however, has focused on the Roseburn Path versus Orchard Brae controversy. The council says the consultation will “inform the development of a Strategic Business Case” for the expansion of the trams, which will then be presented to the council’s transport and environment committee next year.

When the original tram scheme was drawn up, the route planned for the Granton section of the line was along the Roseburn Path. But it has since become firmly established as a popular green corridor for pedestrians and cyclists. Campaigners say it is an invaluable space whose loss could threaten the future of the city’s entire network of cycle paths.

The alternative of an on-road route via Orchard Brae emerged in late 2022. It was said to have the benefits of providing good connections for the retail park at Craigleith and, more importantly, the Western General Hospital. But the trams would have to cross over Dean Bridge, which is seen as a major engineering challenge.

A variation on the Roseburn Path route would see the tramline detour from the Roseburn Path and go along Telford Road for a bit, to get nearer to the Western General.

In early 2024, officials recommended Roseburn Path as the "preferred route". But councillors at the transport and environment committee said they had been inundated with protests over the loss of the cycle path and it was agreed both options should go out for consultation.

At a public meeting in June 2024, former transport convener Lesley Hinds argued the Roseburn Path should be the route because it would give better journey times and reliability, mean quicker construction, with less impact on businesses and residents and avoid problems with underground utility pipes and cables.

But Euan Baxter, of the Save Roseburn Path campaign, said the loss of Roseburn Path as a green corridor would be devastating for residents, wildlife and climate change. He claimed the the Orchard Brae option was the best route for the tram because it served a larger catchment area, was better for social inclusion and would “take more people on more journeys”.

If the Roseburn route is chosen, there would be a footpath alongside the tram track, while segregated cycling would be provided on Queensferry Road and Orchard Brae.

Transport and environment convener Stephen Jenkinson said: “I’m pleased to have reached such an important stage in the project – and I look forward to hearing the public’s views on our plans when the consultation opens later this month.

“Extending our hugely popular and multi award-winning tram service to the north and south of the city – and potentially beyond – would bring huge social, economic and environmental benefits, while helping us to face the challenges of the future.”

The consultation will start on Monday 25 August 2025 and run for 12 weeks, finishing on Monday 17 November 2025. It will be hosted on the council’s consultation hub.