The public consultation on the route for Edinburgh’s proposed new North-South tramline from Granton to the Royal Infirmary and beyond is being planned for spring 2025.

Two main options are being considered for the section between Granton and the city centre - one using the former railway line which is now the Roseburn Path, a favourite cycle and walking route; the other taking the trams via Orchard Brae and across the Dean Bridge. A variation on the Roseburn Path route would see the tramline leave the Roseburn Path and go along Telford Road for a bit to get nearer to the Western General Hospital.

The Roseburn Path was recommended as the preferred route by council officers | TSPL

Earlier this year, council officials recommended Roseburn Path as the preferred route, but councillors at the transport and environment committee said they had been inundated with protests over the loss of the cycle path and it was agreed both options should go out for consultation.

However, the consultation was then delayed amid new concerns about funding for the project. Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said any new tramline should improve links with communities in neighbouring local authorities and ought to be seen in the context of wider mass transit and not just “tram in isolation”. And she added: “Given the current fiscal outlook, it may be that alternative public/private delivery model need to be explored.”

Edinburgh transport convener Stephen Jenkinson said talks were continuing on funding, but the consultation would go ahead in the spring.

He said: “With the Trams to Newhaven project, people are now seeing the benefit of the tram and we are seeing growth. North-South is absolutely key for delivering the future mass transport system in Edinburgh.

“There is a question mark about financing, but what we need to do is ensure we're moving forward with this project and we have all the plans in place and people have bought into the solution. We're financed at this stage to deliver this stage of the project and in the background we're working on financing the trams going forward.”

He said construction of the new line from Granton to the infirmary would be split up into phases, which he argued would help both with funding and with winning pubic support.

“With the trams we've got, I think everybody can now see the benefit and we just need to keep going. It's about using the network to help reduce congestion and move people around the city in the most efficient, cheap and timely manner. Mass public transport is the solution to endless congestion issues.”

Cllr Jenkinson said he did not have a particular position on the Roseburn Path versus Orchard Brae debate. “I've always said any decision the committee takes should be based on good data and good evidence, if possible. I'm not wedded to one route or another; what I am wedded to is delivering a transport infrastructure that's fit for the future.”

He said he expected the decision on choice of route would be taken in winter 2025.