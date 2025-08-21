A popular Edinburgh nightclub is set to undergo a complete makeover, with £230,000 expected to be spent on the revamp.

Works at CC Blooms at the top of Leith Walk will see the exterior of the B-listed building repainted, with new interiors including velvet-covered banquette seating, marble-topped tables, glazed wall tiles and a herringbone wood floor. The project will also see a transformation of its ground floor bar, the installation of new lighting and a stylish alfresco pavement area.

The project is being undertaken by Heineken-owned Star Pubs and licensees and husbands Mitch Stark and Tim Douglas, who have run the well-known venue since 2008.

The internal makeover will give CC Blooms in Edinburgh a luxurious new look, incorporating rich colours, velvet-covered banquette seating and a herringbone wood floor | Mark Gibson

Mitch said: “It’s always had a brilliant atmosphere, helped by its lovely customers and the casts of shows at the Playhouse who adopt CC Blooms as their local when they’re in the city. We never imagined one day it would be ours. We moved heaven and earth to get it and have never looked back. It’s been fantastic and we’re just as passionate about CC Blooms today as when we started out all those years ago. We’ve had many celebs through its doors; it’s a real Edinburgh institution.

“We see ourselves as custodians and try to move it with the times to keep it relevant and safeguard its future. We’ve seen many changes in Edinburgh over the years, and there’s now increasing demand for casual dining and socialising during the day and earlier in the evenings.

“We’re adjusting CC Blooms accordingly. It’ll still be a safe space for the LGBTQIA+ community that is welcoming to all and a fantastic place for a great night out, but we’ll be opening earlier and changing up the food to meet new trends and broaden its appeal. Our aim is to create a unique setting for socialising, so that every occasion is special for our customers.”

Work is starting on a major refurbishment of CC Blooms Bar in Edinburgh. From left to right: Mitch Stark, manager Shell Cormack and Tim Douglas | Mark Gibson

New cocktail and food menus will accompany the venue’s redesign, with classic cocktails, hand-stretched pizzas, sharing platters, and small bites like haggis bon bons, nachos and loaded wedges on the menu. The exposed stone pillars and archways from the building’s original 18th-century façade, a treasured feature of the current bar, will continue to have pride of place.

During the renovation, which is set to get underway on August 25, customers will still be able to visit CC Blooms’ downstairs bar and nightclub.

Matt Dyson, Star Pubs operations director for Scotland added: “We’re delighted to be investing in such a high-profile bar and backing Mitch and Tim in their exciting plans. They put their heart and soul into CC Blooms and do everything to a high standard from the entertainment to the service. Thanks to the makeover, CC Blooms will have a distinctive environment to match and new reasons to visit.”