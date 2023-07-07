A picture has been shared of Academy Award winning actress Tilda Swinton posing for a picture outside a flagship Edinburgh club.

The Scot was seen outside CC Blooms at the weekend when head doorman, Aaron asked the movie icon for a photo outside the popular LGBT-friendly nightclub in Leith Walk. DIMA Group Services, which provides security for the venue, posted a picture on Instagram to share the special moment. It said: “Aaron met Tilda Swinton at @ccbloombar who kindly posed for a photo with him. A perk of the job is celebrity spotting!”

Andrew Gilmour, DIMA Group Services Owner and director, said: "It’s always an absolute pleasure to welcome and look after a Hollywood A-Lister to our flagship venue that is CC Blooms and also a great honour to have one of our huge assets Aaron have a photo taken with her. Tilda was definitely being looked after by one of the best in the business."

Film Star Tilda Swinton posed for a picture with head doorman at CC Blooms in Edinburgh's Leith Walk. (Picture: DIMA Group Services)

The star visited the vibrant venue on Friday around 11pm (June 30) where she stayed for a few hours to the delight of customers and staff.

Swinton, who is known for her performance as The White Witch in The Chronicles of Narnia, alongside roles in blockbuster flicks including Vanilla Sky and the critically-acclaimed We Need To Talk About Kevin, has lived in the north of Scotland for the last two decades.

The 62-year-old star, who lives in Nairn with her children and partner Sandro Kopp, has previously told Vogue magazine she identifies as queer and last year told the Guardian: “I lived through my 20s in a whole queer environment and it was just at the point when queer was being reclaimed.”

