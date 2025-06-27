A group of Leith residents are furious about plans to demolish a warehouse and build an aparthotel.

Eren Properties Scotland Limited submitted plans at the end of May to demolish the empty warehouse at 254 Leith Walk and build a new 11 unit, 29-bed ‘aparthotel’ with a sheltered woodland garden and secure bike store.

A single-storey standalone reception building is proposed in the southern corner of the site for guest check-in and staff facilities.

Locals living on neighbouring Balfour Street are objecting to the proposed development at the back of their properties, due to fears that the two and three-storey aparthotel will affect their privacy and leave their gardens in darkness, with the current warehouse around one-storey in height.

One of the residents, Elaine McIntosh, also raised fears about potential noise from the proposed new development as well as a lack of daylight.

She said: “It’s really the height and the noise which is the issue. It will be noisy during construction and when it’s built.

“Also, who would be policing this aparthotel, are they just handing people a set of keys and let them do what they want? It’s going to be full of stag and hen dos making lots of noise. We fear the worst. Who would we complain to if it gets out of hand?

“My biggest problem is, and it’s typical of the council, they are doing away with Airbnb’s in Edinburgh, but this is essentially and Airbnb, aparthotel is just a different name for it.

“It worries me that the people who have got the land, they just carry on regardless, it wont be a problem for them if these plans are approved, just us local residents. How many tourists do we need in Edinburgh, we are inundated with them as it is.

“And, the access road to the site from Leith Walk is very narrow and goes over the pavement, so that’s going to be a nightmare during construction, the place will be a right mess.”

Leith Walk councillor Jack Caldwell with Balfour Street residents Elaine McIntosh and Bruna Leveratti, in the back garden of their tenements, which they say will be left in darkness if the aparthotel plans are approved. | National World

The 1,240sqm site at 254 Leith Walk is located on land set back from the west side of Leith Walk and immediately to the north of the rear of tenements on Balfour Street. The land is currently occupied by a storage building.

Fellow local resident Karen Parker is worried that she will lose her privacy if the aparthotel is built.

She said: “I have got a 15ft wall outside my house but there is still sun coming into the garden, but with them building up to three-storeys so close to our flats it will be like I’m down a well, really dark.

“You have got to have a certain amount of space between buildings, so I think these plans are ridiculous, bringing in noisy tourists to our quiet area and leaving us in darkness.

“It’s a total invasion of my privacy if this goes ahead, people staying there will be so close to the back of our flats, they will be able to see straight into my home.

“I get that the land owner has got to do something with the land, but they have not taken any consideration for the people that live here and how the plans will affect their lives.”

And neighbour Robert Smith added: “I just feel the same, I think it’s going to be too close to the neighbouring homes. And there will be constant noise during construction, and then when the stag and hen parties arrive.

“The new building will be level with my flat so we will lose our privacy, folk staying there will be able to see straight into my property.”

The current main building, a large brick shed with a shallow pitched roof, occupies the north-west of the site and there is a substantial area of hard-standing ground on the south-east half of the site. There is also a high boundary wall surrounding the site.

Leith Walk councillor Jack Caldwell met locals to get a better idea of their concerns about the plans to demolish the warehouse off Leith Walk and build a new 29-bed aparthotel.

He said: “I’m trying to learn a wee bit more about these plans and have locals’ concerns heard. The distance between the new development and these houses on Balfour Street is very close, so there are obviously privacy implications.

“The second thing is in regards to the fact that we are not building enough houses in this city, so I think it would be more appropriate to build houses there, ideally affordable or social housing.”

Responding to locals’ concerns, Erdem Eren from applicant Eren Properties Scotland, said: “First and foremost, we want to thank the residents of Leith and Balfour Street for raising their concerns thoughtfully and passionately. We understand that any new development near their homes can feel deeply personal, particularly when it brings uncertainty about how it might impact day-to-day life.

“The feedback has been heard and taken seriously. We have lived and worked in Leith walk for over 20 years and feel we are also a part of the community here.

“We fully appreciate that privacy and daylight are essential to feeling secure and comfortable in your own homes. The proposed aparthotel has been carefully designed to minimise direct overlooking in line with Edinburgh Council development guidelines. The layout aims to position windows and access points in ways that reduce intrusion into neighbouring properties.

“In terms of daylight, we are commissioning professional daylight/sunlight impact assessments in line with industry standards to ensure any loss is minimal and within acceptable guidelines.

“While the proposals are taller than the existing single storey warehouse, they are subservient to the surrounding four-storey tenements and we believe a two to three-storey scale is proportionate in the context of surroundings and the proposals have taken in to account the standards set within the Edinburgh Design Guidance in relation to daylight, sunlight and privacy. Additionally, the new building broadly reflects and consolidates the positioning, layout and height of the previously consented scheme on the site.”

The current site off Leith Walk houses a warehouse car park and small storage building. | National World

Addressing noise concerns, he added: “Construction inevitably brings temporary disruption, and we understand concerns about noise, traffic, and mess. To address this, a detailed construction management plan will be required before any work begins. We are committed to ensuring that construction is carried out responsibly and with minimal inconvenience to local people.

“The concern about future guests causing noise or disturbance is understandable—particularly in a quiet residential area. However, unlike unregulated short-term lets, this aparthotel will operate under a professional management structure, with 24/7 security, contact lines, clear guest policies, and monitoring systems in place. Guests will be screened and provided with guidelines that prohibit anti-social behaviour.

“This is not a party venue—it’s a professionally run accommodation offering for families, business travellers, and tourists seeking an alternative to large hotels. The comparison to unregulated Airbnb properties is understandable, but this project differs significantly due to its managed, licensed nature. In fact, it helps relieve pressure on the very short-term lets the city is working to phase out and the additional tourist accommodation it desperately needs.”

Responding to other concerns raised by locals, Erdem said: “We recognise concerns about the volume of tourism in Edinburgh. That said, tourism is also a key driver of jobs and economic vitality in our city. Aparthotels offer an opportunity to accommodate visitors in a controlled, purpose-built environment rather than pushing them into residential housing stock. This project contributes to that balance—meeting demand while preserving long-term homes for local people.

“Currently, the site is underutilised, housing an aging storage facility that offers little community benefit. Redeveloping this into a modern, energy-efficient building can enhance the area’s character, improve safety through passive surveillance, and bring economic activity to the area.

“We appreciate that many residents would prefer housing instead, and this was indeed considered. However, viability studies showed that an aparthotel—due to the size, location, and access—was the most appropriate use while remaining commercially sustainable.

“Traffic and pedestrian safety are critically important. The site’s access from Leith Walk will be carefully managed, with clear signage and delivery restrictions. A detailed transport statement has been submitted to ensure compliance with safety regulations, and construction access will be planned to avoid peak times.

“The aparthotel is also expected to generate less vehicle traffic than other potential uses, such as industrial or a large residential scheme as the proposed plans are vehicle free and no vehicle parking is proposed.”

Indicating a desire to engage with locals, Erdem concluded: “We are not blind to the concerns raised—on the contrary, we see this as an opportunity for dialogue and improvement. The proposals underwent an extensive pre-application process with the council which informed and refined the proposals through the design process to address possible concerns.

“We believe this development can be a positive addition to the neighbourhood—enhancing a disused space, offering professionally managed visitor accommodation, and reducing pressure on residential properties caused by unregulated short-term lets. But we also know that our project must earn the trust and confidence of the community.

“We invite continued discussion and collaboration, and we are committed to working with residents and the council to ensure any final development reflects not just our vision, but your lived reality.”

The council’s online planning portal has received 99 comments about this application so far, with 56 objecting and 43 in support. Balfour Street residents told me that the objectors are local and they believe the notes of support are from friends, staff and family of the applicant.