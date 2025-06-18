Proposals have been made for the demolition of a Leith Walk warehouse to make way for a new three-storey apartment hotel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eren Properties Scotland Limited submitted plans at the end of May to demolish the empty warehouse at 254 Leith Walk and build a new 11 unit 29-bed ‘aparthotel’ with a sheltered woodland garden and secure bike store.

An artist's impression of how the new apartment hotel in Leith would look. | Dalgety Design

A single storey standalone reception building is proposed in the southern corner of the site for guest check-in and staff facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 1,240sqm site at 254 Leith Walk is located on land set back from the west side of Leith Walk and immediately to the north of the rear of tenements on Balfour Street. The land is currently occupied by a vacant storage building.

The main building, a large brick shed with a shallow pitched roof, occupies the north-west of the site and there is a substantial area of hard-standing ground on the south-east half of the site. There is also a high boundary wall surrounding the site.

The current site off Leith Walk, with the warehouse and surrounding land viewed from above, marked in red. | Block Nine Architects

In the planning documents, the applicant said: “It is proposed that the existing single storey warehouse and small storage shed will be demolished and transformed into 2 / 3 storey Apart-hotel accommodation suitable for meeting the city’s growing demand for purpose-built tourist accommodation within this area, while respecting the existing residential amenity within the surrounding context.

“With the narrow access pend and the redevelopment of Leith Walk to incorporate the tramlines, access for large vehicles is no longer viable and therefore it is not sustainable to retain this as an active industrial site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a strong need for high quality tourist accommodation in central locations and this site offers a fantastic opportunity to deliver this much needed accommodation which will contribute to the local economy via a number of factors, such as employment through the management / servicing of the development and spending of guests in the local area.

“The proposed scheme has been designed carefully to provide a contemporary building of high quality that is appropriate in scale and massing to its context and considers the proportions, colours and materials of the surrounding context.

“The proposed building will have no adverse impact on, and preserves, the character of the adjacent Conservation Areas, World Heritage Site or the setting of nearby Listed Buildings.

“The demolition of the existing shed will have no impact upon wildlife habitats as the site at present is of hard standing and industrial use.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another artist's impression of the aparthotel, viewed from the other side of the application site. | Dalgety Design

Eren Properties Scotland Limited added: “The availability of this type of accommodation is very important to the mix of tourist accommodation in this area of the city and such development should be supported in locations where they are appropriate, as is demonstrated to be the case for the application site.

“It is concluded that the proposal meets all of the requirements of development plan policies, NPF4 and related advice and guidelines, and that planning permission for the proposal should be granted.”

The City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department will now decide on the plans for 254 Leith Walk, which have so far received eight objections on the online planning portal, although the comments are currently private.