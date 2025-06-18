Plans have been lodged to turn a former Edinburgh city centre theatre into a new hotel with rooftop bar/ cafe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morningbridge Ltd submitted plans on June 5 for internal refurbishment at the Rose Theatre to form a 47-room apart hotel with a cafe/ bar area in the roof at 204 Rose Street. This was followed by a change of use application the following day.

The proposals will reuse the Grade B-listed building built in 1908, with alterations to convert the building into serviced apartments, with accommodation over five floors. Since the pre-application stage, the scheme has been revised, including the omission of the café / lounge area on the ground floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the current plans are approved, the ground level will include the main entrance to the apart hotel, a lobby area and reception, circulation spaces to stairwells and lift, six hotel rooms, bike and luggage store, staff room, office and storage.

The basement level will accommodate 10 rooms, along with staff changing, laundry/storage, and plant rooms. The first floor would feature eight hotel rooms, as well as access to stairs and lift, a store and plant room. The second and third floors would each have a further eight rooms, with seven rooms on the fourth floor.

The roof/ attic would have a resident’s bar area serving as an additional amenity space for guests, outside seating space, female WC, store and stairs to lower levels. While, a new plant and solar pv are proposed on the roof.

The Rose Theatre in Edinburgh's city centre is currently unused.

In the plans, the applicant said: “Aesthetically, the external appearance of the listed building will remain predominantly unchanged, ensuring its architectural integrity is preserved and maintained through the reuse of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Significant investment is required to bring the building up to contemporary standards. Retrofitting new technologies and the new programme into the listed building will require taking the interior back to the external shell.

“We fundamentally believe the value of the listed building and setting lies in the external appearance of the building. The proposals make sensitive alterations to the external elevations which respect the integrity of the original architecture.

“The proposed development will ensure the former Rose Street Theatre is brought back into sustainable and productive use as an apart hotel, thereby continuing to contribute to the cultural, social, and economic well-being of its surroundings.”

The Rose Theatre could soon become a new hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant added that the proposed new hotel would create 21 jobs, the construction process would create 15 jobs, and a further 15 jobs would be created through the supply chain to the new hotel.

The building was originally designed as a four-storey Edwardian Baroque Baptist chapel Built of ashlar sandstone, with harled secondary elevations. It was secularised in 2012 when the congregation relocated to the former St George’s West Church.

The chapel thereafter found no settled use, and having latterly become the home of the Rose Theatre it never recovered from closure during Covid lockdown, leaving the building empty and unused, until in 2024 when it was acquired by the present owners who hope to convert the building into a hotel.

The City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department will now decide whether or not to approve these proposals for 204 Rose Street, with the applications so far receiving no comments on the council’s online planning portal.