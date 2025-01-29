Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh's Rose Street could be used as an alternative route for cyclists until the revamp of George Street as a pedestrian and cycle street is completed.

The city's transport and environment committee is being asked to agree that the potential for cycle contraflow arrangements on Rose Street should be examined.

A report to the committee says George Street is a key strategic link for active travel through the city centre, connecting with both the City Centre West East Link (CCWEL) and the Meadows-to-George-Street route.

Rose Street could become a two-way cycle route until the George Street revamp is completed | Google

But it says: "Given the current programme for the George Street project and the potential street disruption during construction, it is important to explore alternative routes to connect the CCWEL before the construction of George Street.”

The options it highlights are Queen Street, Rose Street and Young, Hill and Thistle Streets.

The report says Queen Street has been identified as a primary cycle route and bi-directional cycle segregation on the south side of Queen Street could connect with the existing cycle lanes from St David Street, as well as improvements currently underway at Charlotte Square, providing an additional east-west route for safe cycling.

However, it notes that cyclists would still be exposed to high level of noise and air pollution from the high volume of traffic on Queen Street.

And it says that the George Street project is likely to be finished before a Queen Street segregated cycleway.

Young Street, Hill Street, and Thistle Street are said to present a "viable alternative route" for cyclists away from busy traffic.

And the report says: "Currently, efforts are underway to modify these streets to allow contraflow cycling, facilitating two-way movement for cyclists."

But it admits: "While these quieter streets offer a more pleasant cycling experience with reduced vehicle interference, the traditional setts and uneven surfaces can present challenges for cycling."

The report says redirecting along Rose Street offers a low-cost alternative route which can be implemented quickly without the need for major infrastructure changes.

Bikes can already use Rose Street westbound along with the restricted one-way traffic. And the report claims: "Promoting two-way cycling as a secondary route provides potential to enhance the economic vibrancy for Rose Street."

But it acknowledges the narrow width of Rose Street and the large number of pedestrians at certain times could lead to conflicts and safety concerns.

"While it presents a quick and low-cost solution, using Rose Street as a cycling route would require careful management to ensure the needs of all users are respected."

In a written submission to the committee, the New Town and Broughton community council argues against the plans for contraflow cycling.

And it says: “The surface of much of Rose Street is in very poor condition, creating hazards for cyclists and pedestrians seeking to avoid potholes. The introduction of a two-way cycle route in a pedestrianised area is increasing the risk for pedestrians in a very busy pedestrian area.”

However, transport convener Stephen Jenkinson said: “Of the options that are in front of us, my personal opinion is that Rose Street is more feasible and ticks more boxes. I have concerns about the viability of Queen Street and I have concerns about Young, Hill and Thistle Streets because I don’t think it would offer a good cycling experience. These are interim measures while George Street is being worked on.”