Edinburgh Pride 2024: 11 colourful photos as thousands take to streets for Edinburgh Pride march

By Gary Flockhart
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 09:20 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2024, 10:44 BST

Pride Edinburgh returned this weekend for its 27th installment, with the streets of the Capital turning into a sea of colour as thousands of people took part in the march.

Saturday's event was a day-long affair, culminating in a huge open-air gig from pop sensations Atomic Kitten. The Whole Again hitmakers closed the celebrations for Edinburgh's LGBTQ+ community at Bristo Square, going down a storm with the huge and colourful crowd. Take a look through our gallery to see 11 of the best photos from the march – and let us know your own memories of the occasion in the comments section before you go.

1. People take part in the Pride Edinburgh 2024 parade through Edinburgh city centre.

2. People take part in the Pride Edinburgh 2024 parade through Edinburgh city centre

3. People take part in the Pride Edinburgh 2024 parade through Edinburgh city centre.

4. People take part in the Pride Edinburgh 2024 parade through Edinburgh city centre.

