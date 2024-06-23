Saturday's event was a day-long affair, culminating in a huge open-air gig from pop sensations Atomic Kitten. The Whole Again hitmakers closed the celebrations for Edinburgh's LGBTQ+ community at Bristo Square, going down a storm with the huge and colourful crowd. Take a look through our gallery to see 11 of the best photos from the march – and let us know your own memories of the occasion in the comments section before you go.
Edinburgh Pride 2024: 11 colourful photos as thousands take to streets for Edinburgh Pride march
Pride Edinburgh returned this weekend for its 27th installment, with the streets of the Capital turning into a sea of colour as thousands of people took part in the march.
