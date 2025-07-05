5-star campsite near Edinburgh named best in Scotland

A five-star campsite near Edinburgh has been named the best in the Scotland at this year’s Scottish Hospitality Awards.

Drummohr Camping and Glamping Site in Musselburgh was awarded Camping Site of The Year at the black-tie event held in Glasgow on June 18. It comes after the popular site was voted Campsite of the Year in the Camping Awards 2024 and also named the best in Scotland by online travel agent Pitchup.com.

Angie Purves, who is the site manager at Drummohr, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won this award which reflects the team’s passion and dedication to creating a brilliant place for people to come and enjoy a holiday.

Drummohr Camping and Glamping Site is a 5-star holiday park with 12 luxury lodges, 21 glamping units and 126 pitches for camping

“The depth and range of the shortlisted businesses in these awards demonstrates the strength of tourism and hospitality in Scotland and we’re very proud to be part of that. Working in the tourism industry, it’s important to work closely with other local businesses in the sector and we actively promote nearby attractions, events and venues to our guests.”

Ms Purves added: “I think providing that extra level of service across everything we do is what makes Drummohr such a special place to visit.”

Set across 10 acres near the shores of the Firth of Forth and just 10 miles from Edinburgh, Drummohr provides self-catering luxury lodges with hot tubs, glamping pods and en-suite bothies, and both grass and hard-standing pitches for touring and tents, all with electric. The family-friendly campsite also has themed wizard, adventure and fairy glamping pods, as well as family bothies and a large playground.

Dogs are welcome on the site which has its own scenic dog walk and dog-friendly accommodation, with up to two dogs welcomed on its tent and touring pitches free of charge. Its amenity blocks have underfloor heating, free no-push hot showers, family-friendly accessible bathrooms with baths, and heated indoor campers’ kitchen and laundry.

The top rated in Musselburgh site was awarded five stars by VisitScotland in 2023 following a £1m refurbishment by its owners WCF. For more information you can the Drummohr website or call them on 0131 665 6867.