The former monastery garden was first converted into a holiday park in 1981 and recent refurbishment secures its future as a top Edinburgh destination

I recently spent a weekend at Drummohr holiday park with my family - and despite the car journey being less than 25 minutes from my Edinburgh flat, the tranquil setting at the glamping and camping resort felt as though we had travelled miles from the city.

Set across 10 acres near Musselburgh, the Drummohr Camping and Glamping Site is a peaceful oasis where guests can choose to stay in luxury lodges, bespoke glamping units, or bring their own tents or touring vehicles to book one of the 126 spacious pitches available.

The former monastery garden retains a serene essence, with wide open spaces bordered by beautiful trees, sea views, fantastic amenities - all the while being just a short trip from a host of local attractions in East Lothian.

Drummohr Camping and Glamping Site is located 8 miles from Edinburgh and 2 miles from Musselburgh

Friendly staff are always on hand - something we learned on arrival when site warden, Mark, drove my daughter and me from the reception to our lodge in a golf buggy - a kind gesture well received - especially by my toddler. Arriving at the luxury three-bedroom lodge, complete with a very roomy hot tub located to the front - we all had a feeling this was going to be a special weekend away.

The lodges, which have recently been refurbished, are beautifully decorated with an open plan kitchen living room area being the focal point of the accommodation. Situated at the far end of the park, the lodges have a grand view of the sea - a view that gets even better when enjoyed from the large balcony where there is a BBQ and seating.

New owners, WCF, took over the site in March 2021 and have since invested over £1million into making it an incredible experience for visitors - and this really shows as you walk around and explore the site. It comes as no surprise that Drummohr holiday park received a five-star rating from VisitScotland this year, with significant money invested to build a great play park for kids, a licensed shop selling local produce, a new indoor campers’ kitchen, amenity block upgrades and refurbishment of personalised glamping pods, luxury lodges and larger touring and tent pitches.

The cluster of cosy quaint glamping pods look fantastic and my wife and I have pencilled this in for a future trip - you can choose from a range of family-themed pods including Harry Potter and Comando themes. During our stay a couple were celebrating their honeymoon, staying at the Melville retreat - a private self-catering cottage with its own enclosed garden and hot tub that accommodates up to six people. Like all accommodation on site, guests can opt to choose a party or celebration pack when they book - choosing customisable decorations which staff will prepare before your arrival. I was told the newlyweds ordered Prosecco on ice and atmospheric candles surrounding the free-standing bath as part of their celebration pack.

The 5 star holiday park has 12 luxury lodges, 21 glamping units and 126 pitches for camping

What makes the Drummohr site a fantastic spot for visitors is how close it is to the town centre whilst retaining a feeling of splendid isolation. The beach is right on the door step along with other picturesque settings including the John Muir Way for walkers and cyclists. Even closer is the Prestongrange museum where you can take a trip back in time to East Lothian’s industrial past - we had a great time walking around the grounds there.

Guests will find a range of bus services just a five-minute walk from the site - with links into Musselburgh, Edinburgh and further afield and the train station is also just a 15-minute walk away. Golfers will not be disappointed either - with 21 courses located across East Lothian. There’s honestly too much to mention - but you can find a full list of local attractions on their website.