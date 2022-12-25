4. Royal Botanic Garden

Edinburgh's botanical garden is the perfect place for a leisurely stroll on a crisp winter's day. While some of the more vibrant flowers are out of season, eucalyptus and dark evergreens thrive in the cold weather. If it gets too chilly, visitors can pop inside one of the heated Glasshouses containing tropical plants, or head over to the garden's cafe for a warm drink.

Photo: Supplied