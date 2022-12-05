Arthur’s Seat is one of Edinburgh’s most famous, and beautiful, landmarks. With its winding paths, towering cliffs and green, grassy slopes, it’s a brilliant place to unwind and breath. That, coupled with the panoramic views of the city, we reckon it’s pretty much perfect.

Not everyone agrees however, with plenty of one star reviews hitting Tripadvisor. However, we’re willing to bet that at least some of them are a bit tongue in cheek.

A lot of people just felt that the views weren’t worth the effort it takes to get to the top. One person wrote: ”Long story short: I did not enjoy Arthur's Seat. The view is mediocre and the attraction, itself, is not clearly signposted which will leave you questioning whether or not you even climbed the right hill. Poor performance from this one. Disappointed. 1 star."

Here is a list of the funniest Tripadvisor reviews about Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh

Another added: “The way up is too exhausting and down too dangerous. View is okay, but not special. If you like mountains, you can try the Arthur’s Seat. If not, do not visit the mountain.” A disappointed tourist included: "Up a massive hill and bloody cold!! Also not much going on and had to take our own cans.”

Most of them hit a common theme, not enough seating – especially for a place called with ‘seat’ in the name. Someone commented: “Not a chair in sight - had to sit on the grass, and was left with an unsightly wet patch so it looked like I had soiled myself.” Another added: “I was most discouraged after spending an hour climbing up this big hill that it was completely absent of seating facilities.“I think that the council should consider renaming this hill to something which might not find them in contravention of the trade descriptions act. I would not return until something is done about the seating. Also, no shop or bars at the top. Pointless.”

And there isn’t only one person who would like to see some more pubs up the hill.

A reviewer wrote: “ I mean it's just a mountain behind the castle... It's not even that big... sorry I just don’t get what all the fuss is about... if mountains are your thing better off going up the Cairngorms or Brecon or something I would say. Despite the great views after a strenuous walk, what really lets this place down is the lack of amenities. No gift shop, no free wifi, Nowhere to sit unless you want to sit on the floor.“Could really do with something like a Tesco Express up there so you could buy snacks and things, probably a Starbucks too for a sit down and a coffee.”