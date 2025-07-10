Despite drawing up a priority list just over two years ago, the city council council has now paused plans for six out of the 10 junctions which it assessed as being most in need of a safety upgrade.

Improvements are still due to go ahead at the two most dangerous junctions - the West End, where Princes Street and Lothian Road meet and where 23-year-old cyclist Zhi Min Soh died in 2017 after her wheel became stuck in the tram tracks and she was hit by a minibus; and at Tollcross.

Both will now be taken forward as part of the larger Lothian Road “boulevard” scheme, which will include cycle infrastructure and bus priority measures.

Work on the King’s Road junction in Portobello, where two cyclists were killed in separate accidents in 2019 and 2020, is to go ahead as a priority. And an upgrade of the Maybury junction will also go ahead.

But the upgrade of Haymarket junction, number three on the list, has been paused. It is now part of a bigger Morrison Street traffic scheme, which was put on hold as part of the council’s recent review of major projects which decided which should proceed and which should be paused.

Plans to revamp the East End junction of Princes Street and North Bridge and the Crewe Toll roundabout have both been paused because they could be affected by the proposed North-South tram route from Granton to the Royal Infirmary and beyond.

And improvements at the Milton Link, Holy Corner and St Mary’s Street are also all on hold.

Lothian MSP and Tory transport spokesman Sue Webber said she was “really disappointed” at the council’s decisions.

She said: “Finding reasons not to do anything is very disappointing. They’re making the assumption that the tram scheme is going to go ahead - the whole country’s economy is facing a cash crisis and our council is assuming they’re going to get the millions of pounds to go ahead with a business case, never mind the billions of pounds to go ahead with a tram when they could be using the money to upgrade the junctions now. That would have far more impact on road safety.

“They’re looking for excuse after excuse to not make the improvements that clearly need to be made so people can get around our capital city more safely, whether they’re choosing to go on foot, cycle, drive or by bus.”

In April 2023, the council’s “major junctions review” set out a prioritised list of 40 junctions across the city where short-term early measures could be introduced to improve safety and accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists, but also identified the 10 most dangerous junctions for more substantive upgrades.

The May 2025 review of the council’s major transport projects, which decided the fate of the junctions, quoted accident statistics for some of the sites, indicating a reduction in collisions.

But the council’s original calculations on the dangerous junctions took into account not just casualties but also traffic volumes, pedestrian and cyclist numbers, traffic speed, pedestrian waiting times and proximity to schools, among other criteria.

Transport convener Stephen Jenkinson said: “As part of the prioritisation exercise which we undertook for the City Mobility Plan, we considered the feasibility and suitability of a multitude of projects across the city – which included some projects which were previously part of the Major Junction Review.

“Each scheme recommended for pausing was assessed against a number of key criteria points including impact on road safety, public transport, inequality, and capital raising challenges.

“We’ll continue to carefully monitor our roads as part of the Road Safety Delivery Programme. Should there be the need for any changes or interventions these will be taken forward in the usual way. Safety on our roads is a key priority across our city, in this financial year alone we’ve allocated over £6m to the service.”

