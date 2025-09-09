73-year-old man dies following M9 one-vehicle crash at Grangemouth

A 73-year-old man has died following a one-vehicle crash on the M9 at Grangemouth this morning.

Around 6.30am on Tuesday, September 9, police received a report of a one-vehicle crash involving a grey Audi Q3 on the M9 northbound between junctions five and six.

Emergency services attended and the driver, a 73-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed northbound while investigations took place and re-opened at around 9.45am.

The M9 crash happened on the northbound carriageway between junctions 5 and 6 on the morning of Tuesday, September 9. | Google Maps

Road Policing officers are appealing for information following the fatal crash. Inspector David Marr, of Road Policing East, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time.

"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash, and I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.

"Drivers who were in the area at the time are also asked to check their dash-cam footage to see if it has captured anything of significance for our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0565 of 9 September, 2025.