A man rushed to hospital following a crash in Edinburgh at the end of last month has sadly died in hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 81-year-old man died following the crash on Annandale Street in Edinburgh at the junction with Haddington Place, just around a hundred yards from Lothian Buses Central Depot.

The incident happened on Sunday, September 28, at around 1.20am, and involved the man and a bus. He was taken to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service where he died on Saturday, October 4. No one else was injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An 81-year old man was involved in a serious crash with a bus here, on the corner of Annandale Street and Haddington Place, in the early hours of Sunday September 28. | Google Maps

Sergeant Louise Birrell said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died and they have asked for privacy.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are asking anyone with information that could help who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.”

The pedestrian had travelled from the top of Leith Walk before the incident and police previously asked anyone who may have saw anything, or may have dashcam footage of the incident, to come forward.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0302 of Sunday, 28 September, 2025.