81-year-old man dies following Edinburgh crash involving pedestrian and bus at the top of Leith Walk

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 6th Oct 2025, 10:07 BST
A man rushed to hospital following a crash in Edinburgh at the end of last month has sadly died in hospital.

The 81-year-old man died following the crash on Annandale Street in Edinburgh at the junction with Haddington Place, just around a hundred yards from Lothian Buses Central Depot.

The incident happened on Sunday, September 28, at around 1.20am, and involved the man and a bus. He was taken to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service where he died on Saturday, October 4. No one else was injured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
An 81-year old man was involved in a serious crash with a bus here, on the corner of Annandale Street and Haddington Place, in the early hours of Sunday September 28.placeholder image
An 81-year old man was involved in a serious crash with a bus here, on the corner of Annandale Street and Haddington Place, in the early hours of Sunday September 28. | Google Maps

Get Edinburgh’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

Sergeant Louise Birrell said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died and they have asked for privacy.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are asking anyone with information that could help who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.”

The pedestrian had travelled from the top of Leith Walk before the incident and police previously asked anyone who may have saw anything, or may have dashcam footage of the incident, to come forward.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0302 of Sunday, 28 September, 2025.

Related topics:EdinburghPoliceHospitalFamilyPolice Scotland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice