81-year-old man dies following Edinburgh crash involving pedestrian and bus at the top of Leith Walk
The 81-year-old man died following the crash on Annandale Street in Edinburgh at the junction with Haddington Place, just around a hundred yards from Lothian Buses Central Depot.
The incident happened on Sunday, September 28, at around 1.20am, and involved the man and a bus. He was taken to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service where he died on Saturday, October 4. No one else was injured.
Sergeant Louise Birrell said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died and they have asked for privacy.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are asking anyone with information that could help who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.”
The pedestrian had travelled from the top of Leith Walk before the incident and police previously asked anyone who may have saw anything, or may have dashcam footage of the incident, to come forward.
Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0302 of Sunday, 28 September, 2025.