A challenge to the tyranny of corporate jargon - Bruce Whitehead

Jargon has always provided comedy gold, from Monty Python's RAF types swapping indecipherable “banter” to the impenetrable gobbledygook of David Brent.

Private Eye’s “Ongoing Situations” sent up the fatuous business-speak of MBA yuppies, their Master’s degree in Business Administration a passport to “loadsamoney” and sharper suits as Thatcher's Britain suffered the cult of the manager. The result? More jargon, job cuts and NHS managers. Meetings, not results, became the order of the day and profits only seemed to soar along with redundancies – sorry; that should be "rationalisation".

James Schloeffel and Charles Firth have tapped this rich seam afresh, gleefully mocking the tyranny of office-speak. Technology has changed since yuppy managers were first targeted by The Eye and Harry Enfield among others, so the IT Department and its helpline purgatory get pilloried, and a Zoom session features a naked "Lachlan" who's grabbing a quick shower when his camera activates prematurely. A bit cliched but the sold-out Pleasance Grand erupted with delight. The cloying enthusiasm of the networker's heaven – LinkedIn – gets eviscerated: “a platform where the most mundane news is delivered with the level of joy of someone on MDMA”.

The crowd is asked for suitable work-jargon buzzwords, and it’s slightly worrying just how many come flying out of the audience. “FAVOURABLE OUTCOMES!” screams a well-groomed woman in a summery dress. “Innovative solutions?” shouts a grinning, go-getter type of guy, and a deluge of Harvard-esque management drivel engulfs the hall, confirming the reach of business-speak nonsense in everyday life.

With a brooding electric storm outside, the show kept up a cracking pace to begin with, ticking off the awful dreary routines like “we'll just wait a little longer for late comers” and “let's go round the room shall we?” (who ever listens to those?!) The unexpected arrival of the private equity owner of the business injects some drama towards the end, but the show flags in the middle. So let's just circle back and re-appraise that script by close of business can we everyone??

Wankernomics: Just Touching Base is on tonight at 7.30pm, Grand at Pleasance Courtyard