The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a van on fire on the A1 near the Gladsmuir junction, at 4.38pm on Thursday, June 23.

Three fire appliances and firefighters rushed to the scene, where they worked to put out the vehicle blaze.

The road was restricted and traffic was heavy for a time, but by 7pm, the road had been cleared and traffic was running as normal.

No-one was injured as a result of the fire.

A spokesperson for SFRS said: “We were alerted at 4.38pm on Thursday, June 23 to reports of a van on fire at the A1 eastbound Gladsmuir to Oaktree.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting one vehicle.

