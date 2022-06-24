The weather forecaster has warned that showers and thunderstorms are likely to bring periods of heavy rain, lightning and hail in places this afternoon.

The warning, which covers some of Lothian and the Borders, will come into place at 1pm today, and is set to last until 10pm.

The Met Office said: “Some places in the warning area will remain dry, however, heavy showers and thunderstorms will develop today, becoming most frequent from mid-afternoon and lasting into the evening in places.

“Where these occur they are likely to produce some locally torrential rain with 20-30 mm possible in one or two hours, and will likely be accompanied by hail in a few places.”

The Capital is not under the warning, however, Edinburgh locals should still prepare for wet weather. Rain showers are forecast to hit the city at 5pm today, lasting until the evening.