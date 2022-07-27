Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on the A701 near Penicuik at around 5.20pm on Monday, 25 July.

Emergency services attended the scene, and one person was taken to hospital in Edinburgh for treatment.

The condition of the individual is unknown.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “One person was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and recovery was arranged for the vehicle.”