A701 crash: One taken to hospital after car overturned on road near Penicuik

A car flipped on a Midlothian road on Monday, resulting in one person being taken to hospital.

By Anna Bryan
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 11:28 am

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on the A701 near Penicuik at around 5.20pm on Monday, 25 July.

Emergency services attended the scene, and one person was taken to hospital in Edinburgh for treatment.

The condition of the individual is unknown.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “One person was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and recovery was arranged for the vehicle.”

A car overturned on the A701 near Penicuik on Monday.