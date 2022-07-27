Officers from Dalkeith Road Police were called to a vehicle on its roof on the A1, near the Newcraighall Road junction, at around midday on Tuesday, July 26.
The driver of the car was uninjured. They were made to do a roadside eye test, but failed.
Officers discovered that the driver could only read a registration plate from a distance of 3.05m, which is significantly short of the 20m requirement.
The driver surrendered their driving license and the DVLA were notified.
Part of the A1 was closed for several hours while police dealt with the incident. There were long delays across the east of Edinburgh as a result.
Yesterday, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single vehicle on the A1 near the junction with Newcraighall Road in Edinburgh shortly after 12.05pm on Tuesday, 26 July.”