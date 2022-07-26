Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were alerted to the collision, which took place on the A1 near to the junction with Newcraighall Road, at around 12.05pm this afternoon (Tuesday, July 26).

Emergency services are in attendance, and the road has been closed.

According to Edinburgh Travel News on Twitter, there are “long delays across the east of Edinburgh” following the crash.

It is not yet known whether anyone was injured in the collision.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: " We were made aware of a crash involving a single vehicle on the A1 near the junction with Newcraighall Road in Edinburgh shortly after 12.05pm on Tuesday, 26 July.

"Emergency services are currently at the scene and the road is currently closed."