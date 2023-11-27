The crash caused delays slowing traffic by at least 30 minutes.

Edinburgh drivers are facing delays on the Edinburgh City Bypass following a rush-hour collision.

A crash was reported on the A720 at Dreghorn shortly before 9am on Monday morning. Drivers were warned of delays of up to 30 minutes as traffic built up from Gilmerton.

According to the AA one lane was still blocked eastbound at Gilmerton Road after 9.30am following the crash.

Rush-hour crash on city bypass

Edinburgh council’s traffic X account posted: “Reports of an RTC City Bypass (W) at Dreghorn, traffic is slow from Gilmerton with drive time of around 30mins.”

It's not yet known how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone was injured.