A720: Police rush to Edinburgh City Bypass following collision between car and motorbike at Hermiston Gait junction

Police rushed to a crash between a car and a motorbike on a busy junction in Edinburgh .

By Anna Bryan
Friday, 29th July 2022, 2:05 pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The collision took place on the Hermiston Gait junction of the M8 and the A720, at around 12.35pm today (July 29)

The Eastbound carriageway has now been cleared and all lanes are running after the crash.

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh crime news: Hit and run on Ferry Road Drive being treated as deliberat...

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Drivers in the area were asked to “take care on approach”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of a crash between a car and a motorbike on the A720 at around 12.35pm on Friday, 29 July, 2022.

“The vehicles have been moved and traffic is resuming to normal.”

A collision took place on the A720 at Hermiston Gait on Friday afternoon.