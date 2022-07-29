Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision took place on the Hermiston Gait junction of the M8 and the A720, at around 12.35pm today (July 29)

The Eastbound carriageway has now been cleared and all lanes are running after the crash.

Drivers in the area were asked to “take care on approach”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of a crash between a car and a motorbike on the A720 at around 12.35pm on Friday, 29 July, 2022.

“The vehicles have been moved and traffic is resuming to normal.”