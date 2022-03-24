The scene of the A90 - Picture Fife Jammer

The Stagecoach vehicle was carrying children to school when it caught fire on the A90 between Dundee and Perth, near Inchture, around 8:20am on Thursday.

Fire crews attended the scene and all passengers were able to be evacuated safely.

The road is near Errol junction is shut in both directions due to the bus fire.

Traffic is being held and stationary on approach with smoke blowing across the carriageway.

A video from the scene showed large flames and smoke billowing from the vehicle.

Another clip from a passer by showed the hollow shell of a bus following the blaze.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 8.19am on Thursday 24 March to reports of a double decker bus on fire on the westbound carriageway of the A90 near Errol junction.

“Operations control immediately mobilised three fire engines to the location and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are extinguishing the fire.

“There are no reports of any casualties.

“Crews will remain at the scene until the area is made safe.”

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “We can confirm one of our vehicles operating a contract on behalf of Perth and Kinross Council has been involved in an incident on the A90 this morning.

“There are no reported injuries and all passengers were safely evacuated from the vehicle.

“Passengers are being transferred to an alternative service to get to their destination.

“Safety is our number one priority and we will be assisting the investigation into the circumstances involved.”

Angus Forbes, a councillor for the Carse of Gowrie told The Courier, said: “Thankfully all children were evacuated to safety in the local golf centre and I want to thank the driver for making sure that happened, as well as the owners of the golf centre for providing safety for the children.

“A replacement bus has been arranged to collect the children.”