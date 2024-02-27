Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The UK’s largest outdoor cinema provider is returning to Dalkeith Country Park this summer, bringing a selection of open-air screenings to its 1,000 acre site.

For three days in July, visitors to the park will be able to watch classics like Pretty Woman and Dirty Dancing to family films including Frozen and The Gruffalo from the comfort of their own deckchair or blanket. Produced by Adventure Cinema, the company has now announced the launch of its summer season which will deliver over 260 open-air screenings across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The open-air cinema experience will come to Dalkeith Country Park between July 5-7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-director of Adventure Cinema, Ben Lovell, said: “We are thrilled to announce our 6th summer season of Adventure Cinema, with new iconic locations including Cornwall’s Eden Project, which is very special. This season’s selection of films promise something for everyone, from the old-school classics - which our fans always love to newer releases, family favourites and more, we can’t wait to bring everyone together for another season in the great British outdoors.”

Running from July 5 to July 7 at Dalkeith Country Park, the full list of movies include: Dirty Dancing, Frozen Sing-A-Long, Mamma Mia, The Gruffalo, Jurassic Park and Pretty Woman. Standards tickets cost £15.50 for adults and £9.50 for children under 12. Premium tickets, which include a deck chair in a prime position, cost £22.50 for both adults and children. All tickets are subject to a booking fee.