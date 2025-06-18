Pride Edinburgh returns to the capital this weekend for its 28th event and will see hundreds join a march through the city centre.

On Saturday, June 21, the annual extravaganza will begin with a march through the city centre before arriving in Bristo Square where there will be a range of events at the at The Pride Edinburgh Festival Village. Several road closures will be in place during the events with some Lothian Bus diversions in place between 12.15pm and 3pm.

The march will set off from outside the Scottish Parliament at 1pm and travel up the Canongate and High Street, before turning onto George IV Bridge and continuing on to Bristo Place, Lothian Street, Potterrow, CrichtonStreet and Charles Street.

Pride Edinburgh returns to the capital on Saturday, June 21 | Lesley Martin

Edinburgh road closures

Between 11.30am and 3.30pm on Saturday, June 21

Horse Wynd will be closed in its entirety and a section of Queens Drive close to the roundabout will be closed during these times.

Between 12.30am and 3.30pm on Saturday, June 21

♦ The following roads will be closed in their entirety: Canongate, High Street, Bristo Place, Potterrow, Marshall Street, Crichton Street and Charles Street.

♦ Lawnmarket will be closed from the High Street to George IV Bridge

♦ George IV Bridge will be closed southbound in its entirety

♦ Chapel Street between West Nicolson Street and Crichton Street

♦ The north leg of George Square will remain closed in its entirety

Lothian Bus diversions

Affected services: 2, 9, 12, 23, 27, 35, 45, 47, CS1, ET1 and RT1

♦ Service 2 (heading eastbound) will be diverted via Lothian Road, Earl Grey Street, Brougham Street, Melville Drive and Hope Park Terrace between Morrison Street and South Clerk Street.

♦ Service 2 (heading westbound) will be diverted via Hope Park Terrace, Melville Drive, Brougham Street, West Tollcross, Ponton Street and Semple Street between South Clerk Street and Morrison Street.

♦ Service 9 will be diverted via George Street, South St. David Street, Waverley, North Bridge, South Bridge, Nicolson Street, South Clerk Street and Hope Park Terrace in both directions between Hanover Street and Melville Drive.

♦ Service 12 will be diverted via Earl Grey Street, Brougham Street and Melville Drive in both directions between Usher Hall and Causewayside.

♦ Service 23 will be diverted via George Street, Frederick Street, Princes Street, Lothian Road and Earl Grey Street in both directions between North Hanover Street and Home Street, buses

♦ Service 27 will be diverted via George Street, Frederick Street, Princes Street, Lothian Road and Earl Grey Street in both directions between North Hanover Street and Home Street.

♦ Service 35 will be diverted via Lothian Road, Princes Street, Waterloo Place and Regent Road in both directions between Fountainbridge and Easter Road.

♦ Service 45 will be diverted via Lothian Road, Princes Street and Leith Street in both directions between Tollcross and Leith Street.

♦ Service 47 will be diverted via Brougham Street, Melville Drive and Hope Park Terrace in both directions between Earl Grey Street and South Clerk Street.