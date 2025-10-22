Thousands of people are expected to take part in a national anti-poverty march through Edinburgh on Saturday calling for "fundamental change" including better jobs and more investment in affordable homes and public services.

The Scotland Demands Better demonstration will start from the Scottish Parliament at 11am, then head up to Royal Mile and along George IV Bridge, finishing in the Meadows.

Several city centre streets will be closed before and during the march.

At the Meadows, there will be a family-friendly rally with speeches, entertainment, and music. Headline speaker will be writer and TV presenter Darren McGarvey.

Around 5.000 people are expected to take part in the Scotland Demands Better march through Edinburgh on Saturday | Scotland Demands Better

More than 260 anti-poverty groups, trade unions, church and faith groups, environmental activists, charities, and community organisations will take part in the event. Organisers said they hoped around 5,000 people would join the march.

Campaigners say there is growing public anger at a lack of fundamental political action to build a better society.

And the demonstration is focused on three demands: better jobs for everyone who needs one, with fair conditions and wages that pay the bills; better investment in essentials like affordable homes, good public transport and strong public services; and better social security to give everyone a foundation for the future.

The march is being coordinated by the Poverty Alliance with the support of what organisers say is one of the biggest civil society coalitions ever seen in Scotland, including the Scottish TUC, the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations, the Church of Scotland, Justice & Peace Scotland, Oxfam, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, Citizens Advice Scotland, and many more.

Poverty Alliance chief executive Peter Kelly said: “Change for the better happens when people stand together and demand it. Our society desperately needs that change and we hope everyone who wants a better Scotland will join the march this Saturday.

“Too many of us are being cut off from life's essentials. Too many are frightened of what the future will bring. Too many of us are feeling tired, angry, isolated, and disillusioned.

“Too many are without a home, or are sacrificing meals for their families, dreading winter due to heating costs, or struggling to get by on wages that don’t cover their household costs.

“We know it doesn’t have to be this way. There has been some welcome action from politicians, but now is time for them to commit to fundamental change to build a fairer Scotland where everyone has what they need for a decent life for themselves , their family and their community.”

And Linda Craik from End Poverty Edinburgh said: “The reality is that far too many people across the city are struggling and it is affecting their day to day lives as well long term life chances. People deserve and need better than a society that normalises poverty and accepts so many of our citizens struggling every day just to make ends meet.”

Darren McGarvey said: “Across Scotland poor health and poverty are commonplace, scandalously health inequalities are a continuing stain on our society and children's outcomes are too often fixed before they even reach primary school.

“It is to our national shame that so many Scottish children go without basic necessities such as food, heating, clothing and footwear let alone being able to access and enjoy leisure, play and cultural activities such as clubs and activities, trips, holidays and occasional treats.

“That's why I think it's important to be working with the Poverty Alliance and others across Scotland to join this inclusive march for all of us and to say loudly that Scotland Demands Better than this."

Topping the bill when it comes to music will be Glasgow band Colonel Mustard & The Dijon Five.

Colonel Mustard & The Dijon Five will top the bill at the rally. Picture: Bazza Mills. | Bazza Mills

Frontman John McMustard said: “The inequality in society is what fuels poverty and injustice. Colonel Mustard & The Dijon 5 include teachers and nurses in our ranks, and we see the difficulties of people living in poverty first-hand, and always strive for equality, fairness and respect.”

“We are proud to be playing at the Scotland Demands Better march where we can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with organisations, trade unions and ordinary people who want a better and more equal society for all."

Also appearing at the rally will be acclaimed Glasgow rapper Bemz – a winner of BBC Introducing’s Scottish Act of the Year - and Declan Welsh, singer-songwriter and frontman with Scottish indie punk favourites Declan Welsh and The Decadent West.

In addition to music and speakers, there will be activities for kids and young people, stalls and food vendors.

Full list of road closures for Saturday, October 25

Between 10am and 11.30am

Horse Wynd, in its entirety

Queen’s Drive, from Horse Wynd to the Broad Pavement roundabout

Between 10.30am and 2pm

Canongate, in its entirety

New Street, from East Market Street to Canongate

High Street, in its entirety

Lawnmarket, from High Street to George IV Bridge/Bank Street

Bank Street, in its entirety

North Bank Street, in its entirety

George IV Bridge, in its entirety, except southbound between Chambers Street and Bristo Place.

Forrest Road, in its entirety

Potterrow, northbound between Marshall Street and Teviot Place

Teviot Place, in its entirety

Lauriston Place, from entrance to George Heriot’s to Forrest Road