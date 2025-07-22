Truckfest is rolling into Edinburgh again this August and the two-day event promises thrilling car crushing monster trucks, BMX stunts and trucks galore.

The car crushing event has been running for more than 40 years and offers one of the most wide ranging exhibitions of the trucking industry that is suitable for the whole family to enjoy.

The annual show features large haulage trucks of all shapes and sizes including American rigs, customised trucks, emergency vehicles and vintage trucks.

Here is everything you need to know about Truckfest 2025.

When is Truckfest 2025?

This year's trucking event is being held at Edinburgh's Royal Highland Centre on Saturday, August 2 and 3.

How do I get tickets and how much are they?

You can buy tickets by visiting the Truckfest website . Tickets bought in advance cost £18 for adults and £10 for children aged five to 15. A family ticket (2 adults and 2 children) costs £46. Children under five can enter for free.

Visitors can also choose to camp onsite with a family camping pass (2 adults and 2 children) costing £175 if purchased in advance. This price rises to £220 on the day. For a full list of camping ticket prices you can visit the company website.

Camping tickets include spaces for a tent and car, caravan and car or a motorhome. The ticket includes entry into the event for the duration of the weekend. There are toilet and showering facilities on site and dogs are welcome.

Spectator favourite "Swampthing" is making a return this year | Truckfest

What events are on this year?

Audience favourite American monster truck “Swampthing” is making a return along with an array of four and two wheeled attractions featuring car crushing and high jumping stunts.

There is a Family Fun Fair and inflatable kids zone for children's entertainment. For the truck enthusiasts, hundreds of trucks will compete in various categories, showcasing the best in custom and themed airbrushed paintwork. The main arena will also feature the stunt team Broke FMX.

The Giant Scottish Pipers, Scotland’s only roaming stilt-walking pipe and drum duo, will perform live throughout the showgrounds for revellers to enjoy.

Paralympian and World Record Holder Shane McLoughlin will also be attending this years Trickfest. Earlier this year, Shane made history by pulling a 30-tonne truck and breaking his own world record for the heaviest vehicle pulled by a Paralympian, all while raising global awareness for amputees.

You can also get involved with the Truck Pull Challenge. Competitors will go head-to-head to pull a truck 20 metres in the fastest time. Alongside strongman Mark Anglesea, organisers are calling on all attending companies to step up and claim the title of Truck Pull Champions.

Truckfest Scotland will bring a range of trucks to the capital next month | Truckfest

How do I get there? Routes and public transport

Car

You can enter EH28 8NB into your Sat Nav to find the event. The Royal Highland Centre sits off Glasgow Road (A8) between Newbridge roundabout and the A8/Airport roundabout, one of the main routes into the city.

All shows held at the Royal Highland Centre are signposted from all major routes. Access to the venue is from A8/Airport roundabout on to the Eastfield Road. From there signposts are visible directing you to the venue along Fairview Road onto Ingliston Road.

Parking costs £10 per vehicle and card payment is preferred.

Public transport

There are multiple buses through Edinburgh to get to the ROyal Highland Centre, they are: Citylink – 902, 909, AIR, Lothian Buses – 100 Airlink, 200 Skylink, 400 Skylink and Stagecoach – 747.

The closest tram stop to the Royal Highland Centre is Ingliston Park and Ride which is a 25 minute journey from the North & East Entrance.