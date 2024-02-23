Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh residents have started a petition against a city-wide bin hub project.

Locals have branded the hubs which group recycling and waste bins together 'detrimental' as areas across the city see new hubs and collections rolled out.

Edinburgh Council has said that grouping all of the recycling and waste bins into hubs will improve recycling provision and waste collection. It's hoped the move would result in 'a massive drop' of 85 per cent' in reports of overflowing recycling bins in the city.

But fed-up residents from several areas have hit out over the plans. Locals are worried about the smell and noise of the hubs close to homes, with glass recycling bins branded 'unbearable'.

The bin hubs – corrals of six varied kinds of bins at regular intervals along a street – are being rolled out across the Capital in an effort to boost recycling. But the placing of the hubs, often right outside people’s homes, has caused controversy, with complaints that the council is adopting rigid criteria over where they must go.

A petition organised by Bob McKinney has gathered more than 300 signatures.

It reads: "My neighbourhood, like many others in our beautiful city of Edinburgh, is suffering due to the Council's Bin Hubs project. The noise from glass recycling, just feet away from homes, is unbearable. Six bins cover the front of properties and rubbish collects outside of bins. To add insult to injury, we're losing precious car parking spaces. Edinburgh is a historic city that deserves better than this unsightly and excessive waste management system. The decision to place glass recycling hubs right outside homes shows a lack of consideration for residents' wellbeing - no other city in Europe has done this to its people. The detrimental impact on many people across Edinburgh cannot be ignored any longer. We need your help to unwind this project and find a more suitable solution that respects both our environment and our citizens' quality of life."

"Please sign this petition if you believe in preserving the charm and tranquillity of our beloved city while ensuring effective waste management practices that do not infringe upon residents' rights or peace."