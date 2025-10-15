A 41-year-old man who murdered his girlfriend at a remote Shetland home has been jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 25 years.

Canadian national Aren Pearson brutally attacked his partner Claire Leveque in February last year - stabbing her multiple times, choking her and submerging her in water in a hot tub.

Pearson told a 999 operator exactly what he had done and also told officers and paramedics who attended the scene that he had killed Claire.

Claire Leveque, 24, had met Pearson in their native Canada and travelled to Shetland with him in October 2023 to spend time with his elderly mother. The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Pearson then subjected Claire to a prolonged period of domestic abuse and controlling behaviour, physically assaulting her on a number of occasions.

On February 11, 2024, he murdered her in a hot tub in an annexe of his mother’s home on mainland Shetland. He then drove his Porsche sports car into the sea and inflicted knife injuries on himself before returning to the house where he was arrested.

Today (October 15) he was found guilty of murder and given a life sentence, with an order to serve a minimum of 25 years in custody. He was also found guilty on a separate charge of assaulting Claire.

Procurator Fiscal Moira Orr, who leads on homicide investigations for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), said: “There are few words which can describe the ordeal suffered by Claire Leveque at the hands of someone who was supposed to love her. Aren Pearson’s brutal treatment of this young woman robbed her of her future and has left her family utterly bereft.

“Prosecutors exposed Pearson’s lies and self-serving attempts to evade justice. They were able to show how he isolated Claire from her loved ones, abused her and murdered her. I hope there is some small comfort for her family in Pearson being publicly held accountable for his contemptible actions.

“The thoughts of all at COPFS are with them now.”

Cruel and selfish individual

Detective Inspector Richard Baird said: “The level of violence Aren Pearson inflicted is truly horrifying. Our investigation uncovered evidence of a controlling and violent relationship with Claire Leveque, where Pearson sought to degrade and abuse her prior to her death.

“These actions and his actions after his violent attack which led to her death show him as a cruel and selfish individual and it is right that he will now face the consequences of what he has done. Today’s verdict cannot change what happened, but I hope it brings a degree of closure to Claire’s family.”

Chief Inspector Chris Sewell, Shetland area commander, added. “This was a harrowing incident which we know had a wide impact across the local community in our islands. I know that many people’s thoughts across Shetland will be with Claire Leveque’s family and friends today.

“Fortunately, crimes of this nature are extremely rare in Shetland. We will continue to work closely with our partners to support the community and to tackle violence against women and girls, ensuring that Shetland remains a safe place for everyone.”