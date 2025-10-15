Man taken to Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after being ‘stabbed’ in Oxgangs
It is understood a man was stabbed in Firrhill Nuek in Oxgangs at around 8pm on Tuesday, October 14. One witness reported the incident happened near the Premier shop, where a police cordon was erected soon after.
Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.10pm on Tuesday, 14 October, 2025, we received a report that a man had been seriously assaulted at Firrhill Nuek, Edinburgh. He received treatment at The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. Enquiries are ongoing.”