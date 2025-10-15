A man was rushed to hospital on Tuesday night following a serious assault in Edinburgh.

It is understood a man was stabbed in Firrhill Nuek in Oxgangs at around 8pm on Tuesday, October 14. One witness reported the incident happened near the Premier shop, where a police cordon was erected soon after.

Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

The incident happened in Firrhill Nuek in Oxgangs, Edinburgh at around 8.10pm on Tuesday, October 14 | Google Maps

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.10pm on Tuesday, 14 October, 2025, we received a report that a man had been seriously assaulted at Firrhill Nuek, Edinburgh. He received treatment at The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. Enquiries are ongoing.”