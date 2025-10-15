Man taken to Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after being ‘stabbed’ in Oxgangs

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 15th Oct 2025, 11:13 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2025, 11:15 BST
A man was rushed to hospital on Tuesday night following a serious assault in Edinburgh.

It is understood a man was stabbed in Firrhill Nuek in Oxgangs at around 8pm on Tuesday, October 14. One witness reported the incident happened near the Premier shop, where a police cordon was erected soon after.

Most Popular

Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

The incident happened in Firrhill Nuek in Oxgangs, Edinburgh at around 8.10pm on Tuesday, October 14placeholder image
The incident happened in Firrhill Nuek in Oxgangs, Edinburgh at around 8.10pm on Tuesday, October 14 | Google Maps

Make sure that you’re in the know when it comes to all of the important news from Edinburgh and the Lothians with our daily newsletter. Sign up for free today!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.10pm on Tuesday, 14 October, 2025, we received a report that a man had been seriously assaulted at Firrhill Nuek, Edinburgh. He received treatment at The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Related topics:EdinburghLothiansPolice Scotland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice