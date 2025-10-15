West Lothian police share CCTV image of suspect after woman robbed in broad daylight
The incident happened at around 8.40am on Monday, September 1, in Main Street, Deans. The man is described as white, in his late teens to early 20s, short, and has a slim build. At the time of the incident he was wearing a light Under Armour jacket, dark trousers and trainers.
Make sure that you’re in the know when it comes to all of the important news from Edinburgh and the Lothians with our daily newsletter. Sign up for free today!
Detective Constable Steven Smith, of Livingston CID, said: “I would encourage the male or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”
Anyone with information that can assist enquiries can call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number Incident 0682 of September 1. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.