West Lothian police share CCTV image of suspect after woman robbed in broad daylight

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 15th Oct 2025, 10:28 BST
Police in West Lothian have released CCTV images of a man who may be able to assist enquiries into a robbery of a woman in Livingston.

The incident happened at around 8.40am on Monday, September 1, in Main Street, Deans. The man is described as white, in his late teens to early 20s, short, and has a slim build. At the time of the incident he was wearing a light Under Armour jacket, dark trousers and trainers.

The incident happened at around 8.40am on Monday, September 1, in Main Street, Deans, in Livingston | Police Scotland

Detective Constable Steven Smith, of Livingston CID, said: “I would encourage the male or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”

Anyone with information that can assist enquiries can call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number Incident 0682 of September 1. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

