A four-figure sum of cash has been stolen from a Livingston home, prompting a police investigation.

The incident happened sometime between 4am on Sunday, October 5 and 12pm on Sunday, October, 12 in Deanswood Park in the Deans area of the town.

Thieves broke into the West Lothian home and stole a wooden box containing a four-figure sum of cash and a small black plastic box containing a three-figure sum of cash. Officers are now appealing for information following a house break-in.

Detective Constable Lynn Myles said: “Our investigation to trace whoever is responsible is ongoing and we are keen to hear from anyone who saw anything or anyone suspicious in the area in the last week.

“We are asking the public to check private CCTV, doorbell footage and dash-cams to see if they have captured anything that could assist officers.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1603 of Sunday, October 12.