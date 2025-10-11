Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with drug offences and handling stolen cars in Midlothian.

It comes after police officers, acting under warrant, seized a “significant” quantity of drugs and stolen vehicles from a property in the Newbattle area on Friday, 10 October, 2025.

They recovered vehicles including motorbikes, quad bikes and electric bikes in the operation. Cocaine and cannabis, with a potential street value of £97,000 was also seized.

Police carried out two raids on successive days in Midlothian

The two men, aged 28 and 23, are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 13 October, 2025.

Friday’s action followed another operation in Sherwood Industrial Estate in Bonnyrigg, Midlothian, the previous day when officers recovered four care, 14 motorbikes and four quadbikes, as well as class A drugs worth almost £250,000.

Both operations involved officers from Midlothian, Edinburgh and Forth Valley as officers worked together to combat drugs, vehicle theft and serious and organised crime.

Detective Chief Inspector Barry McDaid said: “In the past two days we have recovered a large number of stolen vehicles and removed Class A drugs from our streets.

"Both these operations have been extremely successful and underline our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy."